Wise decisions regarding return to Mass

To the Editor:

We would like to thank Bishop Thomas Zinkula and the other Iowa bishops for being cautious about when it will be safe for all of us to gather again together for Mass. We treasure being Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist, and yes we sorely miss partaking of the Eucharist and joining together with other parishioners for Sunday Mass. For now at least, taking advantage of the online services seems to be in the best interest of everyone.

Especially as we are just beginning to learn about a significant illness affecting young children that appears to be connected to COVID-19. So we continue to pray that the Holy Spirit will guide Bishop Zinkula and all of our leaders to continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone, but especially the most vulnerable among us.



Mark & Donna Godar

Grinnell