Contribute to Pope Francis’ COVID-19 Relief Fund

Join the pope in helping victims of COVID-19 Pope Francis has established an emergency fund through the Pontifical Mission Society to aid “people and communities who are being tragically impacted by the spread of COVID-19,” Vatican News reported last month. The Holy Father encourages church entities and individuals worldwide who are willing and able to help to contribute to the fund. As the first contributor, he donated $750,000 (in US dollars) to the fund. In response, Bishop Thomas Zinkula said, “I encourage parishioners across the diocese to consider contributing to Pope Francis’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Seventy-five percent of the funds collected will be sent to Pontifical Mission Societies, which will distribute it in mission countries where the Church is the only provider of education and healthcare in many rural areas. The other 25 percent of the contributions will remain in the diocese to address the local unmet basic human needs of those most affected by the pandemic. Reaching out in love to those most in need is an essential aspect of evangelization.” To make a contribution to the Holy Father’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, go to the Diocese of Davenport’s website to the Vanco link (COVID-19 Davenport Diocese box). The short link to the fund contribution form is https://tinyurl.com/yaqs945e.