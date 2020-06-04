New human resources degree at St. Ambrose

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — This fall, St. Ambrose University undergraduate students may choose Human Resource Management as a major in the College of Business. This new bachelor’s degree program will prepare students to join the HR industry at an entry level.

“A degree in human resources is meaningful for today’s students because the way people work changes so rapidly,” said Jason Senjem, management associate professor. “We will need HR professionals who not only can navigate labor laws, assist with conflict management and develop training programs but also do all of that by thinking critically and nimbly.”

As with other College of Business programs, HR students will be required to complete an internship in their senior year. “In the HRM major, students gain a number of skills including how to communicate, analyze data and collaborate,” Senjem said. “But experience outside the classroom is necessary in order to practice those skills. That’s why an internship is so important.”

As part of the personal Ambrose experience, faculty help HR majors find an appropriate internship based on the student’s strengths and interests.

For more information on the Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management at St. Ambrose, visit http://www.sau.edu/human-resource-management.