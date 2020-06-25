Praying the Our Father

To the Editor:

I have always admired Father Ron Rolheiser. In his “Some advice on prayer” column (June 11, 2020), he truly hit a home run.

His analysis of the difficulties many people encounter in trying to pray (distractions, boredom, impatience, etc.) really resonated with me, as a person who often struggles with prayer. I have often thought about his advice. He said, “though I say a number of Our Fathers every day, I try, at least in one of them, to pray the Our Father as best I can, fully conscious of how badly I am doing it. What a challenge and what a consolation!”

My thoughts on that column frequently prompt me to pray one Our Father — as best I can.

Many thanks for carrying Father Rolheiser’s column. If everyone took his counsel to heart, we would have a much happier world.

Richard F. O’Neill

Rock Island, Illinois

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!