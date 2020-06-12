Public celebrations of Mass to resume

From Bishop Thomas Zinkula:

I have been monitoring the data provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), and I have determined that it is safe to resume the public celebration of Mass in the Diocese of Davenport on Monday, June 22, with some restrictions. I commend the faithful for their patience as we pray and work through the challenges presented by the current pandemic.

The process of resuming the celebration of Mass will occur in stages. We will continue to track the IDPH information, and if it continues to indicate a downward trend, we will ease some of the restrictions. Eventually we will return to the normal celebration of Mass. However, if the data indicates an increase in pandemic activity, restrictions may need to be increased for the sake of personal safety and the common good.

During Mass everyone must wear face protection. Initially, seating will be limited to every third pew and horizontally six feet apart from other households in order to maintain safe distancing. Distancing should also be maintained while gathering, during the Communion procession, and following Mass. Singing is omitted for the time being to reduce airborn pathogens.

Those who are at a greater risk of infection due to age and/or health condition should stay home. Throughout this pandemic, all Catholics in the Diocese of Davenport are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

Please continue to pray for each other, especially for those most affected by this pandemic. We have weathered hardships in the past and we will endure the present challenges if we help one another and maintain our focus on Christ.

Additional information is available at http://www.catholicmessenger.net/2020/05/diocese-of-davenport-releases-plan-to-reopen-churches/ and https://www.davenportdiocese.org/flu

-END-