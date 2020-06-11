Quad-City artist’s work on display at Bettendorf gallery

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

An exhibit of calligraphic inscription and water colors by artist Paul Herrera is available for viewing at Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf. Hours are Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face coverings are required.

Herrera, an illustrator by profession, was a student of the late Father Edward Catich of St. Ambrose University in Davenport and taught for a decade at St. Ambrose.

“I always enjoyed art class as a child growing up in Bettendorf,” Herrera said. “It was an event of good fortune then, when I was able to study with Father Edward Catich. His training developed my joy of illustration into a career. Working as his assistant letter cutter opened another venue for my creativity. The work in this exhibit is an expression of that life-long enjoyment.”