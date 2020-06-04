Sr. Murphy was born in Keokuk

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Sister Rosemary Murphy, O.S.B., 95, died May 28 at St. Mary Monastery.

Rosemary Murphy was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Miles and Rose (McNally) Murphy. She attended Lincoln School in Carthage, Illinois, and St. Mary’s Academy in Navuoo, Illinois. She continued her education at Marycrest College in Davenport and received her master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Champaign, Illinois. Sister Murphy entered the Benedictine community on Sept. 8, 1943, and made her final profession on Aug. 23, 1948.

Sister Murphy’s ministry included many years in Illinois serving as a teacher and dean of residence at St. Mary’s Academy and St. Mary’s Grade School in Nauvoo, Bergan High School in Peoria and as monastery kitchen manager. She also served as the house-mother for a sorority at Bradley University in Peoria and in education at St. Peter & Paul Grade School in Nauvoo.

Due to public gathering restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held June 1 in the St. Mary Monastery chapel and livestreamed by the monastery. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.