Davenport school hopes to replace aging roof

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Fundraising for a new roof for All Saints Catholic School, including its gymnasium, is under way.

Holy Family Parish is primarily responsible for the new roof because All Saints campus is located on parish property, said Roberta Pegorick, the parish’s business manager.

However, the parishes that feed into All Saints are encouraged to help with the replacement.

Cost of the new roof could be as much as $500,000. “The work will be completed in several stages in three to five years as we raise the money,” Pegorick said. “We hope to replace the cafeteria roof yet this year.”

Principal Jeanne Von Feldt said the school gave the parish two months of its subsidy for the roof project. In addition, the parish has lowered its subsidy each year to set aside funds for the project. The parish subsidy pays part of the total tuition costs for families from Holy Family who attend All Saints.

“We would love donations to All Saints Catholic School to help us make up those lost funds. Sacred Heart Cathedral and St. Alphonsus parishes have also donated money to this roofing project. Holy Family has asked for donations from their parishioners for this roofing project as well,” she said.

Financial contributions for the new roof may be made to Holy Family Parish, 1315 W. Pleasant St., Davenport, Iowa, 52804. Checks should include ASCS roof on the memo line.