Messenger earns first place honors at Catholic Press awards ceremony

The Catholic Messenger received five awards in this year’s Catholic Press Association Awards competition. Results were announced July 2 during the Catholic Media Conference, which took place virtually this year. The Catholic Press Association has nearly 225 publication members and 600 individual members in the United States and Canada.

The purpose of the Catholic Press Awards is to acknowledge the outstanding work of its publisher and communication members as they strive to further the mission of the church. On a daily basis they inform, inspire and educate readers keeping them connected to their faith, and telling the story of the Church. It is those contributions that are recognized through these awards.

First Place:

Best Coverage of Ecumenical and Interfaith Issues – Diocesan Newspaper:

Dalai Lama receives Pacem award (Barb Arland-Fye), Blessed are the peacemakers (Barb Arland-Fye), Encountering India (Barb Arland-Fye)

Best Explanation on Marriage

Nourish the caregivers (Barb Arland-Fye), Sheila and Bob’s Night to Shine (Barb Arland-Fye), Conflict resolution: being fair to one another (Lindsay Steele)

Second Place:

Best Coverage – Local Politics

DeWitt students ‘ahead of the curve’ on vaping legislation (Lindsay Steele), Setting an example for the Iowa Legislature (Barb Arland-Fye), Good politics is at the service of peace (Barb Arland-Fye)

Third Place:

Best Front Page – Broadsheet (Anne-Marie Amacher, Barb Arland-Fye, Lindsay Steele)

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues – Life and Dignity of the Human Person

Nourish the caregivers (Barb Arland-Fye)

