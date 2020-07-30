Reader responds to column on economic justice

To the Editor:

“The issue of economic justice is vast and complex. It feels overwhelming and we may feel tempted to brush it off as beyond our pay grade.” The words of Corinne Winter in her column (June 25, 2020). I feel confident no one intends to brush off Corinne’s advice on why we must learn better to serve up fundamental human rights and dignity for all. To deal with the complexities of the Black Lives Matter issue addressed in her column, may I recommend you look to the works of Bob Woodson, Tom Sowell, Larry Elder, Victor Davis Hanson and John Zmirak.

Steve Mangan

DeWitt