Respond to the needs of neighbors

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The Diocese of Davenport is comprised of 77 parishes in 22 counties. Our prayer and worship strengthens us and our families and inspires us to respond to the needs in the greater community where we live. As such, parishes know best about those needs and are often among the first to respond.

On occasion, community needs exceed the means of a parish. In those instances, the diocesan annual Works of Charity Collection can be helpful. Called for annually by the bishop of Davenport, the collection is taken to specifically assist local communities with outstanding unmet needs in Southeast Iowa.

With insight from the local Catholic faithful, Works of Charity funds help provide support to programs that address a myriad of needs, including interview attire for women in need, warm winter coats for those experiencing homelessness, and adaptive devices for school-aged children with special needs. Both Catholic Worker Houses have also benefited from Works of Charity funds as they respond to housing, food and shelter needs of those living in poverty and through a global pandemic.

This year’s collection is scheduled for July 25 and 26. Please join me in praying for a generous response, which includes both financial contributions and the continued active involvement of local parishioners who help identify and respond to their neighbors’ needs.

Sincerely in Christ

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

