Aquinas grad returns to Fort Madison as principal

FORT MADISON — Holy Trinity Catholic Schools has announced Craig Huebner as the new principal of Holy Trinity Catholic High School.

Huebner is a graduate of Aquinas High School, which later merged with Marquette High School in West Point to form Holy Trinity Catholic High School. “Coming back to the building I graduated from has brought on a flood of emotions and memories,” Huebner said. “Thirty years ago, I would have been starting my senior year. The memories I made with my classmates and teachers within these walls make the building feel like home. I want to help the current students make those same types of lasting memories.”

Huebner started his career in education at Marquette Elementary in Houghton in 1998 following his graduation from Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois. During his 22 years in education, Huebner has served as a classroom teacher, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports facilitator, teacher, mentor and cooperating teacher for future educators.

Most recently, he served as K-12 instructional coach for the Danville Community School District. During his tenure, he was recognized as an outstanding educator in Iowa for his implementation of Positive Behavior Supports.

Last year, Huebner earned a Master of Arts education degree from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He resides in New London with his wife Bobbi, who is also an educator. Together they have three sons and one granddaughter.