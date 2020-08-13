Art Legacy League finds new home in Davenport

DAVENPORT — The Art Legacy League (ALL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and preserving the artistic and teaching legacy of the late Father Edward Catich, has moved to a new home. Father Catich founded the St. Ambrose College/University art department.

ALL, founded in 2012, is now located at One River Place, 1225 E River Drive, Room 201. The new location allows for light that is more natural and a view of the Mississippi River, said ALL representative Paul Herrera. The generous support of Molly Arp Newell, founder and president of EnviroNET and owner of One River Place, made the new location possible.

Original artwork by Father Catich is on display. “We still have a large selection of giclee (gee’clay) reproductions of his work and Catich designed holy cards for sale. Revenue from these items helps us to continue our tradition of carrying on the Father Catich legacy of art instruction,” Herrera noted. ALL also has a growing collection of calligraphy, sculpture and print works by other artists.

The classroom/gallery/archive will be open throughout the year, he said, and adjustments have been made to ensure social distancing. For more information, or to visit the new site, email paulh@artlegacyleague.org or call (563) 343-2868.