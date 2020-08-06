To the Editor:

As Catholics, we believe in the life hereafter and those who achieve it are called “saints.” How many millions of American saints might there be in heaven? Do we pray to them as a group in this time of great national crisis? It seems as though they are an overlooked resource.

This true story emanates from the halls of a university: it was time for alumni to contribute to the annual fundraiser. One alumnus had consistently written a check for $25,000, but that year he sent nothing. The committee director called him and politely inquired about the absence of his donation. The answer was simple and straightforward: “NOBODY ASKED.”

I have always believed in the “Communion of Saints,” that a saint’s attention is but a prayer away and that they will intercede to God for us, but there is a basic requirement: intercession requires petition!

I believe that the numerous American saints in heaven have a special place in their spirits for us. They raised families here, with generations to follow, walked our land and worked hard to build this country. Countless saints gave their lives in wars to allow us to live where the flag of freedom flies.

Perhaps a line or two in an upcoming edition of The Catholic Messenger might bring this concept, if worthy, to the minds of our Catholic brothers and sisters.

Vincent Cincotta

Florida

