Place your trust in Christ’s hands

By Deacon Derick Cranston

No one floats through life without a care in the world. Sometimes the wind is against us and the waves toss us to and fro. The storms of life whip up when we least expect it, and it feels as if we are drowning in a sea of trial and tribulation.

During times like these, we can come to doubt God and forget how much we need him. We try to take on all our problems ourselves. We want to endure our suffering alone, and forget that faith in God can get us through the worst of storms.

This is exactly what happens to the Apostle Peter when he finds himself tossed about in a boat during a storm. At the height of the storm, he sees Jesus walking on water towards him. Jesus gives Peter the ability to walk on water and he is able to get out of the boat and walk towards Jesus.

Peter becomes frightened though, and takes his eyes off Jesus and starts to sink. Peter thinks he is going to drown. Peter’s faith in Christ has been replaced by fear of what he cannot control. But Christ is still there and pulls Peter to safety, despite his lack of faith.

At some point in our lives, many of us question our faith in Christ. Like Peter, we become frightened by the things we cannot control in our life. Things such as a disease, which is slowly killing a loved one, a failed marriage or the unexpected loss of a job.

Christ will always be there in our darkest moments, however, reaching out to us even when we have lost our faith. All we have to do is grasp Christ’s hand and trust that wherever he takes us will be a better place.

Faith does not mean you will never have doubts. We all have doubts. Faith is realizing that in the midst of every storm, Jesus is still there reaching out to you. He is the foundation built on solid rock, and he will save you whenever you begin to sink.

(Deacon Cranston is pastoral associate for St. Mary Parish in Riverside, Holy Trinity Parish in Richmond and St. Joseph Parish in Wellman. He can be reached at derickcranston@gmail.com.)