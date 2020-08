To the Editor:

The virus continues to rage in the USA. Many say the answer is a national strategy. Congress must implement real help for those suffering from lack of a job, food and residence. Our faith requires us to demand such help, including for those in countries lacking our medical facilities.

Write or call our congressional representatives and senators to demand they work tirelessly to solve the current impasse. It is what Jesus would do.

Donald Moeller

Davenport