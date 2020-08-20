Stories from Unbound elders

To the Editor:

The editorial in our Catholic Messenger on Aug. 6 mentioned the release by Loyola Press in 2018 of a book “Sharing the Wisdom of Time” by Pope Francis and friends. Loyola Press approached our Unbound sponsorship organization among others seeking support in gathering stories from elders around the world for this special project — a book featuring the wisdom and reflections of elders of all faiths.

Unbound staff and community members contributed more than 50 stories from elders in Latin America, Africa and the Philippines. Pope Francis received each story.

Ultimately, Unbound elders are featured in more than 20 stories in the book. Pope Francis personally responded to five of those stories. There is also a story about an Unbound social worker and former sponsored child, Yenifer, who helped collect some of the stories. As preachers for Unbound we would like to thank all the Unbound sponsors throughout our diocese and the many pastors who have invited our preachers into their parishes.

Father Dennis Martin and Father Robert McAleer

Priests of the Diocese of Davenport