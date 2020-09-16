40 Days for Life starts Sept. 23

IOWA CITY — Pro-life advocates are invited to participate in this year’s 40 Days for Life Prayer Vigil Sept. 23-Nov. 1. The coronavirus pandemic prevents a kick-off event this year. Instead, Johnson County Right to Life is offering complimentary 40 Days for Life resources to provide encouragement and guidance for prayers and fasting.

These materials include a copy of Day 41 Magazine, a devotional guide, the book “The Beginning of the End of Abortion,” a wristband and button pin. Participants may sign up to receive these materials by visiting www.JCRTL.org or by calling (319) 855-8475.

During the vigil, participants may pray in front of Emma Goldman Clinic or from home. Anyone participating in person must follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. For more information go to www.40daysforlife.com/iowacity .

“Our hope for this upcoming 40 Days for Life Prayer Vigil is to bring together members of our community to pray, fast and peacefully advocate for an end to abortion and offer resources to women in need,” said Sheryl Schwager, executive director of Johnson County Right to Life.

40 Days for Life is a peaceful, prayerful and effective pro-life campaign that organizers say has helped save 17,226 known lives from abortion, led to the conversion of 206 abortion workers and seen 107 abortion centers close, with 20 closed in Iowa.