ADA is a way to give back

The Annual Diocesan Appeal complements Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s Vision 20/20 evangelization initiative. In service to that vision, the appeal helps support diocesan departments, which offer resources to parishes and Catholic schools throughout the diocese.

“We have to have priorities and we have to make sure that we use our time, talent and treasures for the greater good,” said Michael Hoffman, director of development for the Diocese of Davenport. “Jesus had his priorities together as he asked, ‘I was hungry, did you give me food; I was naked, did you provide me clothes; I was thirsty, did you give me drink?’ I am reminded how Jesus had his priorities together and people flocked to him!”

“The ADA is a small way to give back from what we have been given in this life to assist the diocese and our parishes in the many initiatives, programs, projects that we have. Parishioners’ “gifts help us to achieve the things that we would not be able to provide. If everyone gives what they can, then we will meet our goal, especially at this time that we all are experiencing and trying to manage through.”

This year’s goal is $3,117,864 which is down from last year’s goal of $3,189,276.

The passage of the CARES Act established a temporary universal charitable deduction that allows for an additional “above the line” deduction for charitable donations in cash of up to $300. Even if parishioners do not itemize on their 2020 taxes, they can claim this new deduction in addition to the standard deduction. “The incentive applies to donations made to nonprofits this year and can be claimed on personal income tax filings next year.”

Households have been sent a mailing with information on the appeal. For more information on the Annual Diocesan Appeal, contact Hoffman at hoffman@davenport

diocese.org or call (563) 888-4252.