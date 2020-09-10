Appreciation for The Catholic Messenger

To the Editor:

Thank you to Barb Arland-Fye and her staff for the Sept. 3 issue of The Catholic Messenger. Every page contained important messages dealing with the vagaries of our times. Every page gave important messages of how we as individuals and as church can respond to the uncertainties around us to restore harmony with God, with creation, and with each other.

From affordable housing for the poor, from responses to a revived and often discriminatory death penalty, to a holistic approach to healthcare, to the need for courage to challenge injustice and to be non-judgmental and open to change, to care for creation and take steps that will transform an atmosphere of fear or violence to one of peace.

It is an issue that needs to be read and re-read, and acted upon as a statement of the church’s role in the modern world.

Sally McMillan

Iowa City