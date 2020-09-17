Keep the mission alive

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As we all are well aware, 2020 has been a year like no other! The coronavirus pandemic has profoundly impacted our lives, including the ways we gather and worship as a Catholic community. Most recently, the derecho damaged many of our homes, other structures, crops and trees.

During this time of trials and tribulations, we strive to remain firm and unwavering in the commandment Jesus gave his church: love God and neighbor. Now more than ever, we need our Catholic faith to help us and our communities move forward in hope and healing.

The Diocese of Davenport, our local church, cannot function without your support. That is why our Annual Diocesan Appeal (ADA) theme rings so true in 2020: Christ Has No Body But Yours.

The ADA provides an opportunity to respond to the grace Jesus freely gives us. It gives us a chance to be Christ to one another. Please prayerfully consider joining your fellow parishioners in making a financial gift to help our parishes and diocese sustain their good ministry.

Since Christ Has No Body But Yours, all of us are responsible for keeping alive and fulfilling the vision and mission that Jesus gave us. Let’s pray for one another, our diocese and our universal Church as we continue on our faith journey together. As missionary disciples of Jesus Christ, may we grow more deeply in our discipleship and more joyfully share the Good News with others.

Sincerely in Christ,

Bishop Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport