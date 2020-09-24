New website, logo for Scott County Catholic schools

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Supporters of Scott County Catholic schools unveiled a new website and logo last week as part of the process moving toward a regionalized system. The new system, which is not a merger, aims to improve efficiencies, encourage resource sharing and enhance program offerings for all students. Scott County Catholic schools are Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf and Assumption High, All Saints, John F. Kennedy and St. Paul the Apostle schools in Davenport.

Website

Andy Craig, co-chair of the strategic planning committee, said the website (www.sccsiowa.org) has two main fronts. The first front provides a place for updates on the regionalized system, including the work of committees. The second front looks at long-range issues. Overall, the website serves as a one-stop site about Scott County Catholic schools.

Visitors to the website can learn the makeup of the subcommittees for governance and structure, communication and marketing, and finance. The site provides links to the five Catholic schools and the eight supporting parishes, along with videos and links to social media. “The creation of the logo and establishment of the website and social media are some of the early steps in the regionalization process,” said Rosie Barton, the group’s other co-leader.

Logo

The new logo features a navy blue circle emblem outlined in yellow, adorned with a Latin cross and set on a shield. The logo incorporates the color palettes of the five schools. “We wanted to use colors that reflect our Catholic identity and culture of excellence, therefore we chose Catholic School jumper patterns as inspiration,” said Ryan Harmsen, CEO of No Coast Social, one of the logo’s main designers. “So when someone sees the logo, they are instantly taken back to growing up in Catholic schools.”

Work continues

Subcommittees have been busy since their establishment in January, Craig noted.

The governance committee is working on an organizational chart looking at how each school currently operates and how the schools can work together. Proposed bylaws address the relationship between the parish/school and the regionalized system. The first draft is being reviewed, he said. The communications and marketing committee “is the most visual to show what they are doing,” Craig said, referring to the website, social media and logo. Finance “has made strides to address salary and benefits.” Craig said each school has its own salary and benefit scale. “This is a big focus.”