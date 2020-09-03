Regina principal earns Spark Award

Glenn Plummer

IOWA CITY — Glenn Plummer, principal of Regina Junior/Senior High School, received the Spark Award during the virtual 2020 Innovation in Education Awards ceremony on July 21. The Spark Award goes to an administrator who excels at creating a learning environment where all students have a chance to succeed, and all instructors feel the freedom to innovate. Several individuals nominated Plummer, highlighting his leadership and dedication to Regina students, staff and school throughout the pandemic and beyond.

The Innovation in Education Awards, presented by Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership, honor educators, students and classroom programs that model the future of K-12 education.

