SAU announces theme for yearlong project

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — The 13th annual St. Ambrose College of Arts and Sciences academic project theme is Changing Climates: From Rising Seas to Societal Needs.

Planet Earth, and the human societies inhabiting it, represent a constantly changing set of conditions required for survival and success, the school stated in a press release.

The 21st century signifies many climatic changes across the planet, from the struggle with greenhouse gas emissions, to the rise of social media and digital communication, from #MeToo and the golden age of TV, to the post-truth world of polarized politics in a presidential election year. The year 2020 represents a turning point and an opportunity to reflect on the moments that led up to it.

A series of lectures and events will bring these issues to center stage at St. Ambrose University to engage the campus community and broader public, notes series coordinator Dennis Tarasi.

Upcoming events:

• “The Environmental Voter: The Path to a Just and Stable Climate,” Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. hosted online through the Zoom platform. The talk will feature Donald Addu, southeast regional director of Citizen’s Climate Lobby. The talk will focus on the environment as a foundation of the U.S. economy, institutions and government. Through environmental activism, people can address systemic racism, the underpinnings of environmental injustice and global climate change. The event will look at how everyday citizens can create the change needed for a stable and just planet.

• KALA 88.5 FM will host “An Enemy of the People” radio play, presented by the SAU theater department, on air Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. This series focuses on how the battle between public health concerns and economic prosperity plays out in the public sphere between concerned citizens and local government leaders.

• “Our Water Resources: Community Roundtable,” Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Allaert Auditorium of Galvin Fine Arts Center. Attendees may participate in person or virtually via WebEx. Representatives from the City of Davenport, River Action, Iowa American Water and other community representatives will discuss challenges, opportunities and future pathways related to water availability and quality across the region. Persons attending via WebEx will get a link from the SAU website and enter the password provided. The WebEx software must be downloaded before use. If attending the event in-person, participants need to check in with security at the Rogalski Center or Galvin Fine Arts Center. Community members must wear a face covering and maintain social distance.

For more information on events and WebEx links, visit www.sau.edu/ChangingClimates. Future events will be listed throughout the 2020-21 school year via this website.