Sr. Husak taught in DeWitt

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sister Philomena Husak, RSM, a former teacher, died Aug. 19 at Hallmar Care Center after a brief illness. She was 98.

Sister Husak was born May 11, 1922, in Toledo, Iowa, the daughter of William and Mary (Zmolek) Husak. She attended schools in Toledo and graduated from Mount Mercy Academy in Cedar Rapids. She entered the Cedar Rapids Regional Community of the Sisters of Mercy in 1951.

Sister Husak graduated from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids with a B.A. in English and a minor in education. She also graduated from Capri School of Beauty with a license in cosmetology.

Sister Husak’s first ministry was teaching. From 1955 to 1983, she taught at St. John School-Waterloo, Immaculate Conception School-Elma, Sacred Heart School-Oelwein, St. Patrick School-Anamosa, St. Patrick School-Garryowen, St. Cecilia School-Ames, St. Joseph School-DeWitt, St. Nicholas School-Evansdale and Sacred Heart School-Waterloo, all in Iowa, and Our Lady of Grace School-Edina, Minnesota.

In 1983 Sister Philomena transitioned from teaching to providing care as a nursing assistant at the Queen of Angels Infirmary until 1985. She worked in pastoral care from 1985-1992 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids and from 1992-1993 she worked as a part-time secretary in radiology.

She studied cosmetology from 1993-1995 at Young School of Beauty and Capri School of Beauty in Cedar Rapids. She provided cosmetology services to the Sisters of Mercy from 1995-2012.

A private service was held Aug. 24, with burial at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Services for family and the extended community will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 1125 Prairie Drive NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402.