University of Iowa Newman Center hosts ‘successful’ virtual gala

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — Newman Catholic Student Center at the University of Iowa hosted its first-ever virtual gala, “Anchored in Faith,” on Aug. 22.

The gala was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year in person; the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated moving the gala to an online format, said April Rouner, development director.

KWWL-TV news anchor Ron Steele, a life-long Catholic and 1973 Iowa graduate, hosted the hour-long event, which Newman Center broadcast live online.

Joe Mattingly, Newman Center’s director of music was honored with the 2020 Stewardship award during the gala for his 40 years of service at the Center.

After the event, Newman Center posted the video on YouTube for potential donors who were unable to view the livestream. Donations could be made through Aug. 31.

This year’s Fund A Cause (Paddle Raise) was Newman Center’s Music Ministry Program. Donors contributed $22,710 toward the program during the gala, including a $10,000 challenge match. Other preliminary numbers reflect $80,000 in additional gala funds raised through sponsorships, auctions, raffle sales and cash donations.

Although the online format was unprecedented for Newman Center, Rouner said she considered the gala to be a successful event.