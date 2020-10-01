Bishop’s Letter | Responding with faith and charity

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The Peter’s Pence Collection is an opportunity for the church around the world to stand in solidarity with those who suffer and are marginalized. In September and October 2018, for example, violent earthquakes and a tsunami in Indonesia killed 1,500 and injured thousands more. On the island of Sulawesi, the Mount Soputan volcano erupted hours after the earthquake, further endangering people already affected by the first disaster. A portion of this collection provided much-needed support for Indonesia.

Pope Francis calls each of us to “respond with faith and charity” and to see in each person “a human being with a dignity identical to my own, a creature infinitely loved by the Father, an image of God, a brother or sister redeemed by Jesus Christ” (Apostolic Exhortation Gaudete et Exsultate, no. 98). When we support the Peter’s Pence Collection, we affirm the dignity of our brothers and sisters in Indonesia and around the world. Our contributions help Pope Francis respond in our name with efforts of mercy and grace.

Please prayerfully consider supporting this collection on Oct. 3-4 as an act of mercy and charity. This is a rescheduled collection from June due to the COVID-19 virus. This collection is even more important now because of the effect of the pandemic on those already living in crippling poverty. I invite you to join our brothers and sisters in faith around the globe to help Pope Francis reach the most marginalized in our world.

For more information about the collection, please visit www.obolodisanpietro.va/en.html.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Bishop Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport