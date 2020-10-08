Considering the candidates

To the Editor:

Religious faith is a way of daily life. It should also guide our political activity including voting.

To help think about the coming presidential election one might rate each candidate on their agreement or congruence with major concerns of our Catholic faith. Score 1 (low) to 10 (high). Number 1 is no agreement and 10 is almost total agreement.

Candidate 1 — Candidate 2

1. Respecting all persons as children of God.

2. Working toward the common good.

3. Sexual morality.

4. Honesty in financial affairs.

5. Truth telling.

6. Working for world peace and justice.

7. Preferential option for the poor.

8. Execution by the State — Capital Punishment.

9. Protecting the environment.

10. Love of God and neighbor.

Donald Moeller, professor emeritus, theology, St. Ambrose University

Davenport