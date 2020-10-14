Entries sought for Christmas card contest

We invite youths in grades K-6 in our diocese to participate in our annual contest to create a 2020 Christmas card for The Catholic Messenger.

Youths living in or attending school/religious education in the Diocese of Davenport may participate in the contest, which has a Nov. 18 postmark deadline. The artwork should focus on the religious nature of Christmas.

Please submit original artwork only, no black and white drawings. Complete drawings on white, 8 ½- by 11-inch paper in colored pencil, crayon, marker or paints. If using the color yellow, please use a deep shade or surround it with a dark color. Yellow is hard to reproduce.

Messenger staff members will judge the entries based on originality and the ability to convey what Christmas means to Catholics.

Entries must include first and last name, age, grade, home address, school (public, private or home school with the school’s location) and parish (name and city) on the back of the drawing. Please do not fold entries. Any information omitted could be grounds for disqualification.

The Catholic Messenger will feature winning entries in the Christmas edition (Dec. 24). The drawings also will be featured on The Catholic Messenger Web site: www.catholicmessenger.net.

All entries should be postmarked by Nov. 18 to The Catholic Messenger, 780 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804-1901.