Every vote counts

To the Editor:

Many people have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early. If you requested an absentee ballot but have not completed it, please fill it out, mail it and track it (https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search).

Be a faithful citizen and vote! The election is not over until every ballot is counted. Also, please remember to commit to civility by taking the “Civilize It” pledge (https://www.wearesaltandlight.org/civilize-it).

Kent E. Ferris, OFS

Director of Social Action & Catholic Charities, Diocese of Davenport