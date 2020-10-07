Fall Fresh Start Sale now by appointment

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Twice a year Humility Homes and Services, Inc., holds its big Fresh Start Benefit Sale to support clients seeking assistance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spring sale was canceled, said Cloey Quinteiro, director of Humility Homes and Services. The fall sale is currently going on — but with changes.

Shoppers can make appointments online. Sales take place on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. “As long as shoppers make a reservation, they can come as often as they want. We only accept six shoppers at a time and they must wear a mask,” Quinteiro said. New items are added daily to the warehouse floor.

Some items this year include a Murano vase, 1940s Frankoma Pumas pottery, Willow Tree and Isabel Bloom collectibles, seasonal items and much more. As usual, clothing, jewelry, appliances, furniture, framed pictures, paintings and more are available.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale directly benefit our participants,” Quinteiro said. Humility Homes and Services programs include outreach, emergency shelter, transitional housing, veterans’ transitional housing and supportive housing. Additional services include rapid re-housing, rent-it-forward, Section 8 Plus, and single-room occupancy units.

Donations

Donations for clients and for the sale have resumed. Quinteiro said Humility Homes and Services is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for this process. Donors need to make an appointment to drop off donations. All clothing must be in boxes or bags. At this point, only winter items are being accepted and no legacy clothing is being accepted. All items must be new or gently used, clean and in good condition. Once items are dropped off, they are quarantined for three days before volunteers start sorting the donations.

Clients

Clients of Humility Homes and Services continue to come to the Fresh Start Center to obtain clothing and other needed items. Participants work through their service coordinator to set up appointments to shop.

The Fresh Start Center, located at 3805 Mississippi Ave., is open year-round to Humility Homes and Services participants who are starting their lives over, creating new homes and building their futures.

Volunteers

The center relies heavily on volunteers to sort and distribute items in the warehouse, Quinteiro said. “Our volunteers must wear a mask and practice social distancing. We do have hand sanitizer throughout our donation center. Our Fresh Start Center offers plenty of room to be working and avoiding gatherings.”

More volunteers are needed and hours are flexible.

Register to shop, donate or volunteer

To make a reservation for the Fresh Start sale sign up online at https://signup.com/go/ZfLmYED or call Patti Trapp, volunteer coordinator and donation center manager, at (563) 326-1330, ext. 105. To drop off donations or to volunteer, contact Trapp.

To learn more about Humility Homes and Services visit https://www.humilityhomes.org/volunteer.