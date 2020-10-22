Informed discernment

To the Editor:

I agree with recent opinions about not being a single-issue voter and the importance of “rating a candidate on their agreement or congruence with major concerns of our Catholic faith.” In addition to looking at the individual candidates, it can be constructive to delve into their party’s platforms to gain insights about what the candidates believe and what they plan to support.

In that spirit, I challenge readers to follow Bishop (Thomas) Zinkula and The Catholic Messenger’s recommendations — Sept. 10 edition. Take the time to review carefully and prayerfully the Republican and Democratic platforms against the Iowa Catholic Conference Legis­lative Principles and the associated document, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship — United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Skip the political ads; read the platforms.

Compare and contrast the Republican and Democratic platforms; the differences are both stark and compelling. One platform is replete with references to and acknowledgement of God and is overall more supportive of Catholic ethics and principles. My conclusion is not based on any “single issue” but on the preponderance of the entirety of the platforms.

In addition to looking at the candidates, I urge you to study the platforms as part of your discernment. Make your own decision as to which platform acknowledges God, supports religious freedom, and best aligns with the doctrine of the Catholic Church. In today’s world of “tolerance” and “moral relativism” what is good is bad and what is bad is good. The faithful must stand up for what is right; support life issues, social justice, our democratic institutions, the rule of law, and continue to condemn violence and lawlessness.

There are no perfect candidates and no perfect platforms. May the Holy Spirit be with us as we are forced to make this Hobson’s Choice.

Wally Beck, Davenport

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bettendorf