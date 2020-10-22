Pray to God for mercy

To the Editor:

Now is the time to get down on our knees and pray for God’s mercy because of these situations that have led to desperate needs:

• Recent forest fires on the West Coast.
• The flooding on the Gulf Coast.
• Deliberate destruction of people’s homes, businesses and our government property. Taxpayers will be responsible for paying for restoration of the business and government properties.
• Storms destroying our parks, trees and homes here and in foreign countries.
• The coronavirus pandemic that is taking people’s lives, sickening others and causing elderly people in nursing homes not to be able to see their family members.
• The children in our country who have or want to go back to school.
• People who have recently lost their jobs and need them today.

Who else can help put our world back together if not God?

Mary Davin
Iowa City

