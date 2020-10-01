Using credible information to judge candidates

To the Editor:

Don’t let anyone prompt you to question your own ability to judge candidates on what they do and what they say. Contrary to what the Sept. 24th letter “Assessing presidential candidates” implies, there’s plenty of credible information to use to cut through the “noise,” including the candidates’ own words and actions.

What’s more, the letter’s assertion that there is a particular “election result according to [Jesus’] holy will” could easily be interpreted as a ploy to get people to question their own judgment and a “Hail Mary” preemptive strike, attempting to discredit the election result if necessary. I trust the letter writer had neither in mind, but I prefer to pray that my fellow Iowans realize they have a voice — and will choose to fight against voter suppression and honor the election outcome.

Barbara Trish

Grinnell