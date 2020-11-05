Bishop serves on Africa subcommittee

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

There will be a collection for the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa on Nov. 7-8. This is the first time this optional collection is being taken up in our diocese. Since I am a member of the U.S. Bishop’s Conference Subcommittee on the Church in Africa, the collection is near and dear to my heart.

Twice a year, each of the bishops on the subcommittee is asked to review a group of grant requests. One of the requests I reviewed recently from the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique is for the installation of solar panels at the pastoral center. This would provide reliable and inexpensive electrical power in a location where there are ongoing electrical shortages and high electricity costs. It also would help the environment.

Another grant I reviewed is from the Episcopal Conference of Senegal. The conference requests funds for the National Pastoral Commission for Liturgy and the Sacraments. The Commission wants to provide sessions to train young people who are engaged in music, catechism and liturgy. The grant would assist with the provision of food, lodging and transportation.

The Church in Africa needs our help to ensure that the faithful have access to resources that will help them grow in their faith and share it with others. Please be as generous as you can. To learn more about the collection and what it supports, visit www.usccb.org/africa.

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport