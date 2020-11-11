Bishop Zinkula offers update regarding governor’s recent proclamation

COVID Update Regarding Governor’s Recent Proclamation

Given the sharp increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations throughout the state in recent weeks and the latest proclamation from Governor Kim Reynolds, some people are wondering how the Diocese will respond. At this point, the regulations and protocols we already have in place are already more strict than what the Governor has implemented. However, as we know, this remains a serious public health crisis. We urge you again to “double down” on all current protocols regarding hygiene, masks, cleaning of churches, distancing and duration of in-person gatherings. Any meetings or events that can be held virtually should be. Discretion is left to local pastors regarding discontinuing in-person Mass where they determine that case numbers are high enough locally to warrant this.

Emphasize:

· Frequent hand washing/sanitizing

· Everyone must wear face protection

· Physical distancing every 3rd pew or 6 feet between individuals/households

· Limit the duration of Mass, indoor social gatherings and meetings to 30 minutes or as near as possible

· Cleaning and sanitizing of churches and public spaces between Masses