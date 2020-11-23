CLINICAL RESEARCH COORDINATOR, JP II MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE, CORALVILLE, IOWA

The John Paul II Medical Research Institute (JP2MRI) is a non-profit Catholic medical research organization that is seeking a part-time Clinical/Health Care Research Associate to be an integral member of the clinical and research team. The candidate will provide support for ongoing clinical services in pulmonary medicine and research activities consistent with the mission of the Institute. JP2MRI seeks to find cures and therapies exclusively using a variety of adult stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells. The Institute conducts medical research with an emphasis on medical bioethics that is consistent with Catholic healthcare guidelines. The individual will participate in the design, planning, promotion, and control of clinical research and coordinate clinical care and clinical research. The candidate’s effort will lead to the development of novel stem cell therapies and healthcare delivery strategies, the integration of translational research and clinical practice, and ultimately to measurable improvements in ethical regenerative medicine and vaccine programs. The position is part-time with 25-30 hours per week with potential for full-time work. Required qualifications include Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (BSN) or Respiratory Therapy or an equivalent combination of education and experience is required. The position is ideal for an experienced nurse or respiratory therapist who is looking to make a career transition from clinical care to translational clinical research in regenerative medicine. Interested and qualified candidates should send a cover letter and a resume by email to: info@jp2mri.org or mail to John Paul II Medical Research Institute, 2500 Crosspark Rd W230, Coralville, IA 52241