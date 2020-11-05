To the Editor:

As lifelong Catholics, my wife, Mary, and I are very upset and disappointed by the actions of the Assumption High School (Davenport) students mimicking the killing of George Floyd. We, as Catholic Christians, are given one command above all others: “Love one another.” The racist action of the Assumption students exhibits the exact opposite. It would seem to me that a school which exists to provide and promote a Catholic education would have instilled in its students the loving values demanded by the teachings of the Gospel. Obviously, for these students at least, this did not happen.

So, the question now is, will the administration and staff deal with the situation in an effective manner or will they try to sweep this embarrassing event under the rug as institutions are prone to do. The answer will be revealed in how the school disciplines the guilty students and what the Assumption parents, administration and staff do to more effectively shape and mold the character of their students, a character that dictates actions of love, not hate.

Joe Gross

Donahue