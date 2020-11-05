Sr. Wallace lived in the Davenport Diocese

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Sister Mary Jane Wallace, O.S.B., 91, died Oct. 27 at St. Mary Monastery.

Mary Jane Wallace was born April 3, 1929, in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Harvey) Wallace. She attended grade schools in Creston, Des Moines, Burlington and Ottumwa, Iowa; and Hastings, Nebraska. She completed grade school and high school at St. Mary Academy in Nauvoo, Illinois.

She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Ambrose College-Davenport and pursued graduate studies in music education at the University of Illinois-Champaign, Illinois. She received her certificate in theology from St. Norbert College-De Pere, Wisconsin.

Sister Wallace’s ministry included teaching kindergarten, first grade, second grade and music in Illinois at St. Mary School-Moline, Seton Catholic School-Moline, St. Columba School-Chicago, Holy Family School-Peoria, Ss. Peter and Paul School-Nauvoo and St. Mary Academy-Nauvoo. In Indiana, she taught at St. Thomas Moore School-Munster.

She served as pastoral associate at St. Mary Parish-Moline and Resurrection Parish-LaSalle, Illinois. She served at St. Mary Monastery as house coordinator and secretary to the prioress. Until her death, she taught music lessons to adults and children at St. Mary Monastery.

Due to public gathering restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 29, in the chapel of St. Mary Monastery, and live-streamed by the monastery. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.