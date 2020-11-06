St. Ambrose moves temporarily to online learning

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Quad-City community and on campus, St. Ambrose University is taking proactive steps by immediately suspending all face-to-face extracurricular activities, including most athletics events and practices, and converting most face-to-face courses to online delivery Nov. 9-13.

Students are encouraged to remain on campus and not return home because the change is temporary. St. Ambrose officials will review the situation as the week progresses to determine whether to extend the time for online delivery of courses. “We are seeing a spike in positive test numbers … our first thought is safety. We don’t want to see further spread,” said Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose University’s communications director.

In the meantime, students have been urged to follow practices and protocols listed in the COVID-19 section of the Student Handbook and outlined in the Bee Safe, Bee Responsible Promise.

These include the use of masks and the practices of social distancing and careful hygiene.

Ignoring “these protocols puts the safety of the campus community at risk and endangers our hopes for successfully completing the on-campus portion of the fall-semester schedule,” the St. Ambrose COVID website page stated.

Practices that took effect Nov. 5:

*No team practices, group exercise or group activities permitted on campus. BeeHive seating limited to one person per table.

*The library maintains normal business hours, with existing requirements for masking and distancing in effect. Study groups are not allowed.

*All student activities and meetings must be virtual.

Effective Nov. 6 until further notice:

*The Wellness and Recreation Center will remain open for individual exercise and physical activity with the following changes:

*No team practices, group exercise or group activities permitted throughout the building.

*Masks are required in the Wellness and Recreation Center, except for the athletic weight room and the field house. However, social distancing of six feet or greater is required throughout the building, including the athletic weight room and the field house.

Beginning Nov. 9, the following exceptions will apply to distance-delivery learning:

*Laboratory courses will take place in the classroom, with added protective equipment required. Department chairs and directors will notify students about meeting requirements during the week of Nov. 9-13.

*Students engaged in internships, clinical coursework and student-teaching assignments should continue to participate in such experiences following the directions of the department and the placement site.

For more information or update visit sau.edu/covid19.