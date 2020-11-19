Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Diocese of Davenport

The Diocese of Davenport is currently seeking a Superintendent of Catholic Schools. This will be a full-time exempt position.

JOB PRIMARY PURPOSE/FUNCTION

The Superintendent of Schools oversees all aspects of governance for the schools of the Diocese of Davenport. The Superintendent ensures a Catholic learning environment that provides and fosters quality academic programs. The Superintendent is responsible for the implementation of the goals and objectives of the Bishop and the Diocesan Board of Education.

SPECIFIC DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

A.Ensure that the Catholic identity of each school is based on the threefold mission of the Church: to teach the faith, to do so within the experience of the Christian community, and to prepare individuals for effective Christian witness and service to others.

B.Be a faith leader by modeling Catholic values in all aspects of this position. Assist other administrators, faculty, staff, students and parents in their spiritual journey.

C.Ensure compliance with all state and federal certification requirements for each school. Provide leadership to each school in maintaining compliance and high academic standards and the infusion of gospel values.

D.Articulate the vision of Catholic schools and utilize available resources to enhance the schools. Participate, advise or lead local and Diocesan educational strategic planning efforts on a timely basis.

E.Collaborate with the Diocesan Human Resources Coordinator in implementing and executing Diocesan personnel policies and procedures; write the annual evaluation for the school administrators with input from their local school boards.

F.Serve as a liaison between the Bishop’s office and each Catholic school or regional school system. Represent the Diocese at state and national education associations and meetings.

G.Provide leadership and guidance regarding national and state legislative education laws and regulations. Work with the Executive Director of the Iowa Catholic Conference on legislative matters.

H.In conjunction with the Office of Faith Formation, ensure that all schools, employees and volunteers have been trained in Virtus (PGC), Policies Relating to Sexual and Personal Behavior and the Lifelong Faith Formation Curriculum.

I.Responsible for the activities and duties of the Diocesan Board of Education.

EDUCATION, TRAINING, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

A.Master’s degree, Educational Specialist or Ph.D. degree required with an emphasis in curriculum, school improvement strategies and evaluation and assessment of school programs.

B.Teaching experience and five or more years of administrator experience in education.

C.State of Iowa administrator certification, including administrator’s evaluation credentials.

D.Possess proven leadership, efficient and effective organizational and collaborative skills with emphasis on planning and managing a variety of functions in both individual and team settings.

E.Have strong oral and written communication skills; be able to communicate with staff, parishioners and administrative boards and committees.

F.Advanced understanding and application of technology to areas of responsibility.

G.Interpersonal professional relationships, both internally and externally to the Diocese of Davenport, which encourage openness, candor and trust.

H.Overall soundness of decisions and maintenance of confidentiality for all sensitive information.

I. Flexibility in performing designated duties.

J. Catholic in good standing with a strong commitment to Catholic education.

Send cover letter, resume and a salary requirement letter by January 22, 2021 to:

Tiara Hatfield

hatfield@davenportdiocese.org

780 W Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA 52804