Support those in crisis

To the Editor:

I have some longtime friends in Guatemala and one of them, Dafne, sent me pictures of the destruction from the mudslides that resulted from the hurricanes that hit there. She spoke of all the women and children who had died and the hunger that has followed. She said more people would die if it weren’t for the aid from the United States.

It made me think once again of the yearly battle to keep that very small percentage of our country’s budget that goes for humanitarian aid. These dollars mean so much to other countries when they are in distress.

I also am aware of the feet on the ground efforts of Catholic Relief Services in Guatemala, and the importance of their presence during this crisis. Please, this year especially, give generously when the Catholic Campaign for Human Development and the Rice Bowl and CRS collections come up. Your dollars may actually be saving a life.

Loxi Hopkins

Davenport