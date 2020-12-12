Davenport Diocese responds to Graffiti at Temple Emanuel, Davenport

Diocese of Davenport Press Release to Graffiti at Temple Emanuel, Davenport
DATE: December 12, 2020
RE: Temple Emanuel
The Diocese of Davenport strongly condemns the desecration of Temple Emmanuel. An act of anti-Semitism at this holy place of worship, at the beginning of Hanukkah, targeting our Jewish friends and neighbors, is deeply disturbing. The Church decries hatred, persecution and displays of anti-Semitism directed against Jews at any time and by anyone. Along with the members of other faith traditions, and with all people of goodwill in our community, we stand by the members of the Temple Emmanuel congregation.
