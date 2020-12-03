Need a spark of Advent inspiration? It’s only a click away!

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Parishes, individuals and families looking for new ways to celebrate Advent have a new resource at their fingertips.

The diocesan Office of Faith Formation this year launched a variety of Faith Themes web pages designed to assist parishes and households with individual and family faith formation. Under the “Liturgical Year” category is a page filled with links to a variety of Advent activities and resources. At www.davenportdiocese.org/ff-advent, Cath­olics can find links to articles about Advent, prayers, book recommendations, lessons and activities, webinars, videos, podcasts and websites related to the Advent season.

Rosina Hendrickson, lifelong faith and lay ministry formation coordinator, observes that the Internet is an easy way to access new ideas, but the plethora of search results can be overwhelming. “We all know that we can do an Internet search for key terms and find many hits,” Hendrickson said. “This site is designed to be a place where people can visit and know that at least an initial review has been done and that the content is solid and in line with our Catholic faith.”

It is a working list, she says, not intended to be an exclusive or exhaustive list of resources, and the Diocese of Davenport does not maintain the content of the external sites. Hendrickson said she welcomes questions, concerns and new ideas. “The list has been curated from resources of which I am personally aware and companies/websites that are reputable names within the Catholic faith formation sector. Some resources led me to other resources, but for the most part, the starting point has been places that I personally go to for resources.” She said she attempted to identify resources from different companies and a wide range of spiritualities and prayer practices. “As new resources are identified, they will be posted.”

While the Office of Faith Formation has done an initial review of the resources, “we do not endorse one over another and encourage parishes and families to review the resources before implementing.”