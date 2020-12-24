To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the Nov. 15 letter to the editor from Joe Gross of Donahue concerned about the “actions of the Assumption High School (Davenport) students mimicking the killing of George Floyd.”

We, as parents and grandparents of kids who have graduated from or are attending Assumption High School now, are saddened, as we were when other local high schools had incidents involving violence or inappropriate behavior.

Since you are a lifelong Catholic, you know that St. John Paul II asked that our youths be our first priority. We all know that includes accountability for words and actions to keep our Catholic high school succeeding in this mission. The culture for youths today is lacking in truth and ideals, further complicated by social media. Positive contribution over criticism would help.

Mary Kay and Don Shumaker

Davenport