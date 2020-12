To the Editor:

On behalf of St. Mary Parish in Oskaloosa, I wanted to send a huge thank you to our Faith Formation director Samantha Ridder. She will be leaving Oskaloosa, as she accepted a new job in Kansas to be closer to her family. We are happy that she is able to be closer to them, but we are also so sad to see her leave! Samantha has done so much for our parish and we are forever grateful. We wish her the best of luck in her new job in Kansas!

Sarah Phillips

St. Mary Parish, Oskaloosa