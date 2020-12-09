Webinar on White Power threat

The white power movement poses a threat to society, say organizers of a free Zoom webinar on the topic, scheduled Dec. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m.

One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area, the webinar’s presenter, identifies the white power movement as the common thread in the mass shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas; the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia; and distribution of hate literature in the Quad-Cities by a chapter of the National Alliance. The individuals involved in that violence share an ideology tied to the white power movement, One Human Family says in a news release.

Webinar participants will learn about the white power movement and the threat it presents as they hear from featured presenter Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago. She is the author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.” To register for this free program, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130318194227

Event co-sponsors are the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women, the Metrocom NAACP of Davenport, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, One Human Family Macomb, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad Cities Interfaith, Temple Beth El of Dubuque, Iowa, and Temple Emanuel of Davenport. Grants also come from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and the Puffin Foundation.

For more information, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at richhendricks@msn.com.