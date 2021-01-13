Deacon Duff served in Bettendorf

TUCSON, Ariz. – Deacon Dennis Duff, 73, a retired deacon of the Diocese of Davenport, died Dec. 22 in Tucson.

Dcn. Duff

He was born May 21, 1947, the son of Louis and Adeline Duff. He married Linda Arneson on Sept. 5, 1970, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Willow City, North Dakota. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage last year.

After living in Bettendorf for 37 years, Deacon Duff and Linda retired to Tucson.

Deacon Duff was ordained to the permanent diaconate by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe on June 2, 1984, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. He spent many years ministering to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf.

Deacon Duff is survived by his wife.

A funeral service will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

