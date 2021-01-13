Deacon Mouzon served in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Deacon Maurice Anthony “Tony” Mouzon, 68, of Muscatine, died Dec. 26 after a long illness.

He was born Feb. 13, 1952, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of Betty Drawdy Mouzon and the late Childs Raymond Mouzon. He married Marsha Ann Jordan on June 2, 1973, at St. Thomas the Apostle in Charleston, South Carolina.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and his master’s degree from Central Michigan University. He later graduated from the Culinary Institute of St. Augustine, Florida, in 1988.

He was ordained a deacon at St. Joseph Church in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 18, 2011. He served as deacon at Our Lady of Good Council in St. Augustine, Florida, and Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish in Muscatine. He also was a Knight of Columbus, Fourth Degree. He worked for Burrows Corporation, the Bank of America and as an IT Auditor for Robert Half.

His funeral was held Jan. 5 at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, and burial at Carolina Memorial Cemetery at a future date.

Deacon Mouzon is survived by his wife Marsha of Muscatine, a son and grandson.

Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish.