Iowa Knights answer call to evangelization

For The Catholic Messenger

The Iowa Knights of Columbus is kicking off an online video series to help men answer the call to evangelization.

In 2015, Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix issued a challenge to the men of his diocese to step up and share the Gospel. His letter, “Into the Breach: An Apostolic Exhortation to Catholic Men,” identifies a crisis of faith facing the Catholic Church today and presents a vision of the role of Catholic men in addressing it.

The U.S. Knights of Columbus and the Diocese of Phoenix responded by producing a video series also titled “Into the Breach.” Each episode focuses on a different aspect of Catholic masculinity, features interviews with well-known Catholic commentators and follows the personal story of a man whose life illuminates each theme.

The Iowa Knights of Columbus is hosting the video series through a virtual study group monthly on Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. The study group is open to all Catholic men seeking to embrace their masculine virtues in a world in crisis. Virtual meeting dates are Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 31, April 28, May 26 and June 30.

More information, a study guide and registration for virtual study groups are available at www.iowakofc.org.